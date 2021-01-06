Naviaddress Tops One Day Volume of $19,279.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $54,776.70 and $19,279.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 113.1% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00328133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

