Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NMM opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

