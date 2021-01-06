Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. 140166 began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

