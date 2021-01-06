Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Price Target Raised to C$3.40

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,353. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.55. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

