Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Price Target Increased to $3.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.81% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTTHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 426,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.82.
About Neo Lithium
