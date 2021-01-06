Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Price Target Increased to $3.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.81% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 426,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

