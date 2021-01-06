Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,538,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,937,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

