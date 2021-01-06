Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,538,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,937,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Article: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.