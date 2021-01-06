NEST Protocol (NEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.70 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00114992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00206987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00495303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016635 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

