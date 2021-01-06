NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTCT. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NTCT stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

