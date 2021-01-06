NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. NetSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.