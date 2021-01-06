Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

