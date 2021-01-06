NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

NRBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

