NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $3.60. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 837,725 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

