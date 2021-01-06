Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Truist

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lifted by Truist from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.23.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nevro by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

