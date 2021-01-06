New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from New York City REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

New York City REIT stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New York City REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

