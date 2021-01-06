New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 196.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 236,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 156,637 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.