Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $83,446.65 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,189,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Newmont by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 258,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 69,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.51.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

