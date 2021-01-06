Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $2,432,229. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

