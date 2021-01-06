Newmont (NYSE:NEM) versus (NYSE:URG) Financial Review

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and (NYSE:URG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Newmont alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newmont and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 4 10 0 2.71 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $73.26, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmont and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $9.74 billion 5.23 $2.81 billion $1.32 48.05 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmont beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company's Timmins properties and Kirkland's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.