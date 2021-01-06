Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives $3.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 45,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.40.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

