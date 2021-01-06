Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.90. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

