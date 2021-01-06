Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.90. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.