Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “



A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

