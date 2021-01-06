NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXGN. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.