NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.43

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 2679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

