Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nidec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NJDCY opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Nidec has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

