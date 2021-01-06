Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nidec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
NJDCY opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Nidec has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $32.70.
About Nidec
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
