NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $164.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $164.00 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,170 shares of company stock valued at $60,235,811 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.