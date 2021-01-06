NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $170.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NKE stock opened at $141.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,170 shares of company stock valued at $60,235,811. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 368.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 416,693 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

