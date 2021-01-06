Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.00

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 378252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

