Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) vs. Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Head to Head Contrast

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and Barnes Group (NYSE:B) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Barnes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Barnes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A Barnes Group 7.19% 8.63% 4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Barnes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnes Group 4 6 4 0 2.00

Barnes Group has a consensus target price of $43.93, suggesting a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Risk and Volatility

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Barnes Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $21.10 million 15.81 $2.74 million N/A N/A Barnes Group $1.49 billion 1.70 $158.35 million $3.21 15.59

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Summary

Barnes Group beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. In addition, the company offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks. It offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The company was formerly known as Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd in November 2020. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies turbine engines; and nacelles, and structures for commercial and military aircrafts. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment primarily serves original equipment manufacturing industry. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

