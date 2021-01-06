North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,588 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.