Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.69

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.69 and last traded at C$47.61, with a volume of 473929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.63.

NPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.70.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

