Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

