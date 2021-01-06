Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $38.48.
About Northland Power
