Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NOVN stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.