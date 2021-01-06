NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. During the last week, NuBits has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $4,675.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00241913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00497156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261833 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017872 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.