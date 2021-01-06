Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.00

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$66.00 and last traded at C$65.76, with a volume of 1008982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.17.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.54.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.