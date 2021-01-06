Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NAZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.31.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
