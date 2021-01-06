Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

