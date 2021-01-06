Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NUM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. 10,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $14.81.
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
