Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:NMI remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

