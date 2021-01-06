Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NMI remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
