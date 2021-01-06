Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NJV stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.