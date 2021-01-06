Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NXJ opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
