Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:NAD opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

