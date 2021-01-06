Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NAD opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.