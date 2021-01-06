Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of JRI opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
