Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
