Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

