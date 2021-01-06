Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NXP opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

