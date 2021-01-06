Nuveen Senior Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.