Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.20

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.42. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 28,943 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

