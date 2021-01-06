NuVista Energy’s (NUVSF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,802. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

