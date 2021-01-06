(NYSE:ELMD) vs. Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Financial Survey

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and (NYSE:ELMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaso and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $75.75 million 0.22 $40,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vaso and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 2.19% 40.04% 3.42% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vaso beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

