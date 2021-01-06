Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Receives $11.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

